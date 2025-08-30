Allu Arjun’s Grandmother Smt Allu Kanakaratnam Passes Away

Renowned Telugu actor Allu Arjun suffered a deep personal loss with the passing of his grandmother, Smt Allu Kanakaratnam, on Saturday, August 30. She was the wife of legendary actor Allu Ramalingaiah, and a matriarchal figure within one of Telugu cinema’s most influential families.

The news of her demise has sent ripples of sorrow across the South Indian film industry. Allu Arjun, who was in Mumbai at the time, immediately flew back to Hyderabad to be with his family. Actor Ram Charan, who is married into the Allu family, reportedly halted the shoot of his upcoming film ‘Peddi’, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, to be by their side.

Megastar Chiranjeevi, who shares a close bond with the family, took to social media to express his grief. In an emotional tribute, he remembered Smt Kanakaratnam as a source of strength and inspiration, praising the values she upheld and the love she showered upon the family.

Condolences have been pouring in from fans and industry colleagues alike, many sharing heartfelt messages and old photographs of Allu Arjun with his grandmother. The wave of support reflects the deep respect the family commands both within and outside the film fraternity.

On the professional front, Allu Arjun, fresh off the success of Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2, is gearing up for the third installment titled Pushpa: The Rampage – Part 3. He is also set to collaborate with director Atlee for a high-profile project, tentatively titled #AA22xA6, alongside Bollywood star Deepika Padukone.

In this moment of grief, the Allu family is surrounded by love, prayers, and unwavering support from fans and peers alike.