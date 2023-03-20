Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan recently gave fans his health update. He took to Instagram and thanked his fans for wishing him a recovery and also hoped that he will be ‘back on the ramp soon’. Amitabh posted a photo of himself walking on the ramp of a show.

In the photo, Amitabh wore a black and white outfit. He also opted for dark glasses as he smiled. Amitabh captioned the post, “… thank you for all the prayers and wishes for my recovery… I repair… hope to be back on the ramp soon (folded hands and rose emojis).”

Currently, Amitabh is recovering from the recent injury he suffered on the sets of his upcoming film, Project K. He suffered a muscle tear in his right rib cage. On Sunday, Amitabh took to his blog and shared an update. He also wrote that he had a ‘blister under the callus’. “The rib continues in its painful journey .. but another erupts at the toe and draws attention greater than the rib .. so .. the rib diminishes and the attention drifts to the toe …”

He also added, “The hand that wrote endlessly and with great endeavour, brought down by the pain of its continuous use .. put it in warm or hot water .. no results .. so mentally shift it to the other hand .. now the other paineth and the original be safe and secure .. and in work mode ..so growth under the callus develops overnight and the medics have to be called to attend .. there is a blister under the callus .. a blister under the callus .. ? strange , never heard or experienced before , but there it is and yes extreme pain …”

“So attention given to it .. a live puncturing under the callus , syringe removal of liquids by piercing the subject and wrapped under the dressed blanket of some protection .. till the morrow ..BUT ..the philosophy is supreme .. the rib had taken a summersault .. !!”

