Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Anupam Kher are three of the most admired and appreciated veteran actors that we have in the Hindi entertainment industry. The three of them have been a part of the Indian entertainment industry for many years and given the kind of love and appreciation that they all have received in all these years, they certainly must have done something right to be blessed with so much of love and appreciation.

It’s been quite a long time that all three of them were not seen in a movie together and hence, it’s only natural that fans were wishing for them to come together. Well, finally that has happened in the film ‘Uunchai’. Big B took to social media to share the second photo of the movie and we are loving it. Take a look below –

