Anaconda Trailer: A Wild, Self-Aware Ride

The Anaconda reboot isn’t what anyone expected. And that’s exactly the point.

Instead of another straight-faced monster movie, the trailer reveals a sharp, meta-comedy about two lifelong friends—played by Jack Black and Paul Rudd—trying to remake the original 1997 Anaconda on a shoestring budget. It’s part satire, part survival farce, and completely unhinged in the best way.

Black plays Doug. Rudd is Griff. Both are staring down a midlife crisis and decide the only cure is to recreate their favourite childhood film. They set off to the Amazon to shoot it themselves. No studio. No money. Just ambition, chaos, and a plastic snake.

From the first frame, the humour lands hard. There’s a gleam of desperation behind every joke, which only makes it funnier. The trailer shows Doug and Griff improvising props, battling wildlife, and clashing with a ragtag film crew. Then things turn. A real giant anaconda shows up. The fake horror becomes real.

Jack Black being used as live bait is a standout moment. He survives, of course—barely. “I’m still alive!” he shouts, bloodied, dangling from a tree, eyes wild with terror and triumph. That moment sums up the tone: ridiculous, chaotic, but with real stakes underneath.

The supporting cast adds flavour. Steve Zahn brings manic charm. Thandiwe Newton plays it cool and razor-sharp. Daniela Melchior and Selton Mello round out the ensemble with surprising grit.

Directed by Tom Gormican (The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent) and co-written with Kevin Etten, the film clearly knows its audience. It nods to the 1997 original, infamous for its camp and over-the-top kills, while flipping the tone into something smarter and funnier.

The trailer also teases a few iconic callbacks—fan-favourite death scenes reimagined, low-budget stunts gone wrong, and a brilliant jab at Hollywood’s endless reboots. Paul Rudd closes with a line that seals the deal:

“You want to get scared? You want to laugh? You want to celebrate with your friends?”

This Christmas—Anaconda isn’t just back. It’s reloaded, reimagined, and ready to bite.