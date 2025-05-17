Ananya Panday opens up about her pain: ‘Sometimes I am called a matchstick, sometimes I am taunted for plastic surgery’

Young and talented Bollywood actress Ananya Panday recently spoke openly in an interview. This conversation was with YouTuber and host Lilly Singh, where Ananya told how she faced body shaming at a young age and even today she is constantly trolled on social media.

Ananya spoke openly about the standards of beauty set by society.

She said, ‘I feel like you can never win. I feel like that’s for life, because when I started that, I was 19, I was 18-19. I was skinny. Everyone used to kind of make fun of that. They would be like, ‘oh you have chicken legs,’ and they’re like, ‘you look like a matchstick’, or like a flat screen TV, ‘you don’t have tits, and you don’t even have ass.’

Ananya told that when she entered the industry, she was trolled a lot for her skinny body. But now when her body is changing naturally, she is still facing negative comments.

‘Now that I’m growing up and kind of just like naturally, my body’s filling out, people are like, ‘oh there’s no way she’s not got her butt done’ or ‘she’s got this done.’ So you can never win.’

She also talked about the double standards that exist, especially for women. ‘It’s constantly like, anything you do, no matter what shape you are, no matter what size you are, people constantly have something to say and criticise that. And that’s something that I’ve seen, especially with women. I don’t feel like they do that to men at all.’

Ananya admitted that the perfect look shown in films and music videos is also promoted by the actresses themselves, ‘I feel like it’s our fault also because we have set unrealistic beauty standards in the films… Like an actress, I feel like sometimes I do put that messaging out there in the films that I’ve done or the songs I’ve done, that ‘oh you beautifully wake up in the morning, your hair’s done,’ and it’s not true.’

She also said that she tries to maintain a balance between on-camera and off-camera and tell the audience what real life is like.

‘We also don’t look like that. And I try to balance it out maybe by not being like that off-camera.’

Ananya’s honesty and courage have once again proved that there is a truth behind the world of glamour, where everyone has to face the taunts of society, even if they are celebrities.