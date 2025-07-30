Anasuya Bharadwaj Breaks Silence on Social Media Judgment: “Wearing the clothes that I like does not take away my values”

In her post, Anasuya Bharadwaj responded to criticisms related to her lifestyle, clothes, and confidence.

Anasuya wrote that she usually remains silent on others’ comments, but when someone questions only her way of living, she has to make her point clearly.

Recently, videos made by female speakers have surfaced on some social media channels, in which she has been targeted. Anasuya clearly said that these women do not even know her, yet she is being targeted in a personal way.

She wrote, “Yes, I am a woman, a wife, and mother of two children. And I like to live in my style. Glamour, confidence, and style have been part of my identity.”

Some people believe that such things are inappropriate after becoming a mother. Anasuya raised the question, ‘Does becoming a mother mean that you should lose yourself?’ She further wrote that her family, husband, and children accept her as she is.

She said, “My children are seeing a woman growing up who is confident, kind, respectful, and not ashamed of herself. Being bold does not mean that you become disrespectful. Wearing the clothes that I like does not take away my values.”

Anasuya also clarified that she is not asking anyone to live her life the way she wants, but she wants them to be free to live the way others live their lives.

Giving a message to the youth, she said, “I do not judge your point of view, and hope that you also show the same respect to the lifestyles of others.”

She concluded by writing that she would continue to live with pride, love, and without shame, and would always maintain respect for others.

Anasuya Bharadwaj, born on 15 May 1985 in Hyderabad, is a well-known actress and TV host. She started her career as a comic actor and later came to the limelight with her brilliant performances in films like Kshanam (2016) and Rangasthalam (2018).

She has been married to Susank Bharadwaj since 2010 and has two children.

Anasuya is currently seen in a special dance number, “Kollagottinadhiro,” in Pawan Kalyan’s film Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1.

Her post is not only a befitting reply to the trolls but also inspiring for women dealing with such harassment.

