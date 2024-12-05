Pushpa 2: The Rule Review: A Wildfire That’s ‘Ply’-ing High With Strength

Rating 4.5 stars

When Pushpa 2: The Rule opens, it’s impossible to flout the gauzy gravity of the spectacle flaring on-screen. The camera pans to a massive, pendulum-like structure suspended in the air, signalling that we’re in for an adrenaline-fueled ride.

The larger-than-life hero Allu Arjun is back, with him, the promise of goosebumps, action-packed thrills, and an unapologetically bold narrative fighting Japanese goons alone. If the first instalment laid the foundation, this sequel goes beyond the limits—pushing the frontiers of what we expect from mass cinema.

Director Sukumar’s follow-up to the 2021 blockbuster is not just a continuation of Pushpa Raj’s saga; it is an epic escalation of power, swag, and visceral storytelling.

Pushpa has always been a money guzzler aiming to topple all previous box office records. The franchise will mint money from BO and TV and digital rights sales, but there are also subtle brand partnerships incorporated into the grandeur of Pushpa Raj.

Weaving many brand partnerships with great equanimity in the movie, Greenply sprouts as the ‘wood’ metaphor in the world of Pushpa’s ‘sandalwood smuggling,’ riding strong with the biggest heist of 2000 ton sandalwood, a deal Pushpa picks in the Maldives, there is a smooth partnership of Greenply into the narrative. Greenply Industries Limited is India’s leading interior infrastructure brand, producing superior quality plywood and allied products, decorative veneers, and Medium Density Fibre (MDF) boards, deeply committed to harness the power of technology and embrace innovative manufacturing practices. A clever bit of branding that doesn’t feel intrusive but adds to the world-building, reminding us that Pushpa’s empire, even if built on sandalwood smuggling, is also about strength, resilience, and indomitable will—the same qualities signified by Greenply’s “strength and durability.” It blends into the narrative, accentuating the core storyline. Subtle but impactful, we must say.

Pushpa 2 opens with a bang, offering a flashback to Pushpa’s childhood before sliding into the current chaos where the character, now the President of the Syndicate, has evolved into a force so unstoppable that even the gods of revenge can’t keep up with him.

At the gut of the film is Pushpa, played with magnetic intensity by Allu Arjun, who delivers one of his finest performances to date. The swagger is unmistakable; Pushpa is no longer the underdog fighting for survival. He is the predator, the king of his own world, and his dominance feels inevitable. His presence is so commanding that it feels like the very screen he occupies might crack under the weight of his persona. Arjun nails every moment, from the quiet defiance to the explosive confrontations, making Pushpa a wonder.

What peaks, you ask? It’s when Allu Arjun transforms into the Maa Kali avatar, and you feel the screen crackle with his raw fury. You can almost feel your heart race with each emphatic movement. It’s the kind of moment that pulls you in completely, where you’re not just watching a scene—you’re living it with him.

But, of course, every king needs enemies.

The vengeful Mangalam Srinu (Sunil) and the relentless Dakshayani (Anasuya Bharadwaj) are determined to bring Pushpa down. Alongside them is SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat (Fahadh Faasil), still reeling from the shock of the first film’s climax. The trio sets their sights on eliminating Pushpa, but in a twist of fate, every plot they hatch boomerangs, only adding fuel to the fire.

The chase between Pushpa and Shekhawat is both brutal and brilliant, each move more calculated than the last, leading to a climactic face-off that will leave you breathless.

The chemistry between Pushpa and Bhanwar is electric, the kind of rivalry that burns with a vehemence that could light up the entire screen. Fahadh Faasil’s portrayal of Shekhawat is impeccable—gritty, cold, and completely obsessed with revenge.

Their encounters are the soul of the film, with Sukumar’s direction masterfully building tension that crackles in every frame.

At its core, Pushpa 2 remains a high-octane action thriller, but Sukumar deftly integrates socio-political undertones into the script.

The issues of caste discrimination, dowry, and power play are woven into the narrative with an organic ease that never feels forced. It’s a potent commentary on the dark underbelly of Indian society, making Pushpa not just a mass hero but a symbol of defiance against “systemic” oppression with a counter “unruly” rebellion.

The film’s cinematography is simply spectacular. Every shot is a visual treat, capturing the raw intensity of the action sequences while also accentuating the beauty of its rural terrains. The thoroughgoing aerial shots contrast beautifully with the gritty, grounded close-ups of characters in the heat of battle. This is cinema at its most immersive, with every frame meticulously crafted to pull you deeper into Pushpa’s world.

The action rows are, of course, a major highlight.

From jaw-dropping stunts to swerving savagery, the film takes action to new ridges. But what elevates these sequences is the choreography. The precision and style with which each fight is staged reflect the character of Pushpa itself—unpredictable, wild, and always one step ahead of his adversaries. The emotional weight of these scenes also makes them hit harder, particularly in the moments when Pushpa’s stoic demeanour cracks, revealing the vulnerability of the man beneath the myth.

And then there’s the music. Devi Sri Prasad’s score is as electrifying as ever, with every song amplifying the action and drama unfolding. Tracks like “Srivalli” continue to strike the perfect balance between emotional depth and catchy rhythm, while the background score injects an extra dose of intensity into every confrontation. It’s music that doesn’t just fill out the story; it amplifies it, turning each moment into an experience.

Rashmika Mandanna, as Srivalli, continues to provide a grounding presence amidst the bedlam, her character evolving into more than just the love interest. She personifies the emotional anchor that keeps Pushpa’s larger-than-life persona tethered to reality. Mandanna’s portrayal is full of nuance, making her more than just a secondary character.

The film’s length, at 3 hours 21 minutes, may seem daunting, but thanks to editor Naveen Nooli’s sharp pacing, Pushpa 2 never drags. Every scene, every dialogue, and every action beat is carefully constructed to ensure you remain at the edge of your seat. There’s never a dull moment, and even when the pace slows, the tension keeps you hooked.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is a cinematic triumph.

It’s everything you want from a mass entertainer—thrills, chills, style, and heart—delivered with an intensity that leaves you craving more. Pushpa is not just a fire; he’s a wildfire. And with Sukumar at the helm, this fire is only getting started. If you thought the first film was a game-changer, this one is the rulebook everyone will be following from now on.

For Pushpa: Fire Nahi; Wild Fire Hai

And when a wildfire ignites, you can’t help but watch as everything around it burns.