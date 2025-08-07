Aneet Padda Overwhelmed by ‘Saiyaara’s Success, Opens Up About Fear of Not Being Enough

The romantic drama film Saiyaara directed by Mohit Suri has created a stir at the box office. Released on 18 July 2025, the pair of Aneet Padda and Ahaan Pandey is getting a lot of love from the audience in this film. The film is not only breaking the records of earnings, but has also made its place in the hearts of the people due to its emotional story and soulful music.

Saiyaara, which has earned more than 300 crore in 18 days, has surpassed the lifetime collections of films like War and Dunki. Amidst this historic success, Aneet Padda has written a heart-touching note on her social media, which has reached the hearts of her fans.

Aneet shared some pictures of her character Vaani and wrote, “The daze is wearing off and all I want to say is that I love you. I don’t know you. But I know that I love you.”

She further wrote, “All this love you’ve been so generous to give me, it’s sitting heavy in my chest, and I don’t know what to do except give it back. I’m scared of what’s next, scared I won’t be enough, but whatever I have, even the smallest piece of me, I’ll put it out there.”

“If it makes you laugh, or cry, or remember something you thought you’d forgotten, if it makes you feel a little less alone – then maybe that’s what I’m here for. And I’ll keep trying. Imperfect, but with everything l’ve got. Because I love you.”

Aneet’s post has gone viral on social media. Fans praised her simplicity and emotional honesty. Some called her an “inspiration” while others said “by becoming Vaani, you became the queen of our hearts.”

Saiyaara’s success has not only made Aneet and Ahaan’s first film historic, but also signals the rise of a new star. The audience is now eagerly waiting to see her on screen again.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more updates!