Anil Sharma Gets Emotional About His Next

Anil Sharma is in no hurry to start Gadar 3 although the world is pushing him to get going with the most successful franchise film in the universe.

His next is a small film which will focus on human emotions.

“Small in terms of budget maybe…But even Gadar which is being perceived as a huge film is made at a minimal budget. The budget could have been much higher in the hands of some other filmmakers. But we believe in economizing as much as we can. So coming back to your description, yes , my next film is a small film with big emotions,” says Anil Sharma.

Journey is a film that Sharma is looking forward to. “It takes me back to my roots, I started my directorial career with an emotional film Shradhanjali in which Raakhee Gulzarji was the hero. Then I swerved to action films like Hukumat and Elaan-e-Jung. Now I am back to my roots in my new film which stars Nana Patekar and my son Utkarsh.”

Are Nana and Utkarsh playing father and son?

“I am not revealing that. All I can tell you right now is that it will be an emotional journey. It will be the Baghbaan of this decade. Every decade has to have its own Baghbaan,” says the Gadar director.