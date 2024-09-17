Anirban Chakraborty Returns as Eken Babu, Shooting Begins in Puri

The eagerly awaited new web series of Eken Babu has begun production in Puri, with Anirban Chakraborty reprising his iconic role. Directed by Jaydeep Mukherjee, the series is slated for release by the end of the year.

Anirban shared his first-day shooting experience with Anandabazar Online, revealing that he arrived in Puri on September 14 while the rest of the team joined on Sunday. Shooting commenced on Monday morning, with the actor admitting that the scorching heat proved challenging.

Highlights of Eken Babu:-

– Eken Babu’s new web series shooting begins in Puri

– Anirban Chakraborty reprises his role as Eken Babu

– Director Jaydeep Mukherjee helms the project

– Shooting locations include Puri, Konark temple, Raghurajpur, and Udayagiri

– Release slated for year-end

This time, Eken Babu’s expedition takes him to Puri, a favorite destination for Bengalis, following previous adventures in Darjeeling and Rajasthan. While Anirban remained tight-lipped about the new story, he acknowledged fans’ enthusiasm, who flocked to take pictures and interact with him during shooting.

“The fans are very cooperative,” Anirban said. “They come forward and talk only if they recognize me. They watch the shooting and take pictures.” However, he humorously added that the constant attention sometimes hinders the shooting process.

The series will be shot in multiple locations besides Puri, including the iconic Konark temple, Raghurajpur, and Udayagiri. Anirban’s busy schedule leaves little time for personal exploration, but he looks forward to experiencing the local culture during filming.

After visiting as a child, the actor’s return to Puri has been memorable. The city is buzzing with Bengali tourists ahead of Puja. Anirban will wrap up shooting on September 23 and return to Kolkata.

Get ready to embark on another thrilling adventure with Eken Babu by year-end.