Anuparna Roy Makes History At Venice Film Festival With Best Director Win

The 82nd Venice Film Festival came to an end with a historical moment for Indian cinema when Anuparna Roy, a debut director from Purulia district of West Bengal, became the first Indian to win the award for Best Director in the Orizzonti section. Her film, Songs of Forgotten Trees highlighted emotions, and telling the story was inspiring.

Songs of Forgotten Trees is about two women played by Naaz Shaikh and Sumi Baghel, both of whom happen to live in Mumbai, and their struggles connect in precise ways. The producers of the film are Bibhanshu Rai, Romil Modi and Ranjan Singh, and did very well at representing new, sensitive and courageous films.

Roy’s win was announced by renowned filmmaker Julia Ducournau, while Argentine critic Fernando Enrique Juan Lima presented the award. The moment was made even more memorable by Roy’s deeply personal and politically aware acceptance speech, where she expressed solidarity with women and global issues.

Her achievement adds a new chapter to India’s presence at Venice. While Indian director Chaitanya Tamhane had earlier won Best Film in the Orizzonti section in 2014, Roy is the first Indian to receive the Best Director honour.

Back home, her win was celebrated by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the regional film community. Many applauded Roy’s rise from a small town to an international stage, while also highlighting the lack of mainstream media attention for such a milestone.