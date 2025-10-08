Arbaaz Khan And Sshura Khan Announce Newborn Daughter’s Name As Sipaara

The adorable Bollywood couple, Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan, recently welcomed their first child together, a baby girl. With the good news, the couple delighted their fans, and now they have officially revealed the name of their daughter. Arbaaz and Sshura announced the name Sipaara Khan of their little princess, which has now caught everyone’s attention on the internet.

Arbaaz, who is already the father of his son, Arhaan Khan, with his first wife, Malaika Arora, has now become a father of a girl child. The arrival of the new princess has brought a wave of happiness to the Khan family, while fans are equally delighted with the good news.

On their social media handle Instagram, Arbaaz and Sshura shared a digital post featuring a little princess with the text, “Welcome Baby Girl Sipaara Khan,

Love – Shura & Arbaaz.” And in the caption, they wrote, “Alhamdulillah (with a red heart).”

Stars from Jannat Zubair, Mandana Karimi, to Aalim Hakim and others expressed their excitement and love in the comments section.

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on October 5, 2025, marking the beginning of a new chapter in their lives as parents. In contrast, the couple tied the knot in a grand ceremony with the presence of close friends and family on December 24, 2023.