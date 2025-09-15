Arjun Kapoor Reacts to Kriti Sanon’s New Tattoo: “Finally, Well done 🙌 🕊️ Looks great !!!”

Kriti Sanon has taken a bold and beautiful step by getting her first-ever tattoo — and it’s already making waves on social media. The actress revealed the delicate ink on her foot in her latest Instagram post, sparking admiration from fans and fellow celebrities alike.

The tattoo features a finely detailed bird in flight, surrounded by a dotted halo and flowing abstract lines — a design symbolizing freedom, growth, and aspiration. Created by renowned studio Aliens Tattoo India, the artwork is both minimalist and deeply symbolic.

Sharing the image, Kriti wrote an emotional caption:

> “Never thought I would do this…

> But never say never…

> Just got INKED.. 🕊️

> A promise fulfilled.. 💫

> A reminder that I can fly higher… to the sunrise!☀️

> To anyone out there with dreams in their eyes…

> Take that leap you’re scared of…

> It may not be easy,

> But you’ll find your wings,

> You’ll find your rhythm,

> You’ll learn to fly! ✨”

The post quickly drew attention across the film industry. Actor Arjun Kapoor was one of the first to comment, writing:

“Finally, Well done 🙌 🕊️ Looks great !!!”

Fans praised the tattoo’s meaning and the positive energy behind Kriti’s message. Many called it a “symbol of courage,” especially for those navigating their own journeys of self-discovery and ambition.

Kriti also thanked the artists behind the design, adding: “P.S. thank you @alienstattooindia for bringing this one so beautifully to life!”

With this elegant tattoo, Kriti Sanon has not only embraced body art for the first time but also reminded her followers that it’s never too late to take flight toward your dreams.