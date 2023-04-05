Om Raut’s Adipurush, his ambitious take on the Ramayana, is all set for a June 16 release. The shoddy VFX in the trailer had caused a public outrage , forcing the producers T Series to postpone the release and re-work on the computer graphics .

Sources say a large part of the special effects have been scrapped. “Around forty percent of the VFX have been changed, some of the special effects has also been modified, and some others have been scrapped.”

The producers hope to appease disgruntled elements with their visual modifications. Hopefully the potential viewers have not made up their minds about not seeing the film after seeing the first trailer.