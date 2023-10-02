Movies | News

Asha Parekh: “I Don’t Feel 81”

Author: Subhash K Jha
02 Oct,2023
Yesteryears’ legend Asha Parekh is today happy to lead a sedentary life. “I wouldn’t say I am retired. I don’t feel 81. But my days of running from one studio to another are long over. I keep myself active. I was never a wild child anyway,” Ashaji says with an infectious laugh.

I’ve seldom come across anyone so positive in her attitude. We do not speak as often as I would like us to. When I express this, Ashaji says, “Koi baat nahin. I know you are there just a phonecall away. Everyone is busy with their own lives. I can’t expect to be mollycoddled constantly. But I’ve friends whom are there when I need them. I don’t give myself a chance to get lonely,” says Ashaji .

She is spending a quiet birthday this year. “Just a lunch with close friends. Otherwise I feel the need to relax. I have been to America three times this year. In fact I just returned .And I am terribly jetlagged.”

Any birthday wishes? “None at all. But I am very happy my friend Waheeda (Rehman) got the Dadasaheb Phalke award. I received it last year.She richly deserved did.”

Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

Read Latest News