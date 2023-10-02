Asha Parekh: “I Don’t Feel 81”

Yesteryears’ legend Asha Parekh is today happy to lead a sedentary life. “I wouldn’t say I am retired. I don’t feel 81. But my days of running from one studio to another are long over. I keep myself active. I was never a wild child anyway,” Ashaji says with an infectious laugh.

I’ve seldom come across anyone so positive in her attitude. We do not speak as often as I would like us to. When I express this, Ashaji says, “Koi baat nahin. I know you are there just a phonecall away. Everyone is busy with their own lives. I can’t expect to be mollycoddled constantly. But I’ve friends whom are there when I need them. I don’t give myself a chance to get lonely,” says Ashaji .

She is spending a quiet birthday this year. “Just a lunch with close friends. Otherwise I feel the need to relax. I have been to America three times this year. In fact I just returned .And I am terribly jetlagged.”

Any birthday wishes? “None at all. But I am very happy my friend Waheeda (Rehman) got the Dadasaheb Phalke award. I received it last year.She richly deserved did.”