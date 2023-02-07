Raveena Tandon is the “90s Queen of Bollywood,” the industry’s most renowned and brilliant actress. Raveena has made a name for herself as a leading lady and has been in various films. The actress has also gained renown for her exceptional acting ability, and her work has fascinated us.

Raveena Tandon, who we admire in films like Andaz Apna Apna, Mohra, and Dulhe Raja, has been slowly finding her way back to the big screen. Raveena Tandon’s visage evokes memories of ’90s youngsters who grew up watching her films, but the actress has also effectively reached out to a new audience via her social media posts.

Raveena Tandon and Kajol are Bollywood’s most popular actresses from the 1990s. They transformed the industry at the time with their efforts. They strive to do so now by playing crucial parts and giving voice to heartbreaking stories. Hema Malini and Asha Parekh are retro-era actresses who gained superstar status during their peak. When they all got together, it was like a Bollywood royalty reunion.

Raveena Tandon Meets Kajol, Asha Parekh And Hema Malini

Raveena Tandon shared some photos from a recent event on Instagram. The actress appears in the picture with Kajol, Hema, and Asha. Raveena Tandon donned a saree that was embroidered in white and gold. Her hair was done in a tight bun with two-sided loose hair. Raveena used dark brown lipstick for her minimal makeup. She completes her look with gold earrings and a kada. Kajol was dressed in a dark green V-neck full-sleeved ensemble. She only wears long gold earrings as accessories. She used dark red lipstick for her minimal makeup. Kajol’s hair was pulled back into a tight ponytail.

Hema Malini looked amazing with a pink and green saree, a stunning silver diamond necklace set, and several pairs of kadas. Asha Parekh donned a border paithani saree with a black and multicolored border, and she accessorized with a gorgeous gold necklace and earring set with sparkling golden kadas. These four women are considered legends and trailblazers in their respective eras. When you watch them together, it’s as if you’re seeing the merging of two key periods in Hindi film history. Raveena Tandon captioned her post, “All about tonight! #legends in honour of #latamangeshkarji #ashaparekhji #hemaji .”