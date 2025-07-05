Maa Box Office Collection Day 9: Kajol’s Film Nears 28 Cr Mark, Continues Its Steady Run

Kajol‘s emotional drama film Maa is moving ahead at a slow but steady pace at the box office. According to the data on Sacnilk, the film has collected 0.5 crore nett on the 9th day which is the second Saturday, taking its total collection so far to 27.99 crores.

The film had registered a good collection of 26.5 crores in the first week. The film got a great response especially on the weekend, where 6 crores were earned on the second day and 7 crores on the third day. Although the graph dropped slightly in the weekdays, the film still maintained a strong hold.

On the 9th day, the Hindi occupancy of the film was 7.73%, which shows that the film is still drawing its target audience to the theatre.

The film is directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Ajay Devgn Films and Jio Studios. The film stars actors like Kajol, Ronit Roy, Indranil Sengupta, Kherin Sharma and Jitin Gulati in important roles.

‘Maa’ is a film that touches the depth of the relationship between a mother and her family, which has received a good response from the audience. Now all eyes are on the Sunday collection; will the film be able to cross the 30 crore mark?

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more updates on the box office.