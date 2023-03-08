For all the Avatar fans, it’s good news for them. Finally, the wait will be worth it, as Avatar 2: The Way Of Water is all set for the OTT release. The film will be released on OTT platforms like Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Vudu, Movies Anywhere, and other places on March 28.

The official handle of Avatar tweeted, “Return to Pandora whenever you want at home, only on Digital March 28. Get access to over three hours of never-before-seen extras when you add #AvatarTheWayOfWater to your movie collection.”

As per reports, the film is preparing for a pay-per-view model, but it has not been confirmed yet.

Excited by the news, fans also started to tweet. A user wrote, “Please please tell me there is going to be a 3D blu ray release so I can enjoy the experience at home as it was intended.” The second person said, “Finally, I’ve been waiting to watch on my OLED ” “We don’t care about digital, we want the physical UHD in steelbook,” said the third person. The fourth commented, “We need physical release info too please!! And please say the 3 hours of extras will be on disc too!” “Yes, finally I’ve been waiting for this Movie to be on Digital since December,” the sixth anticipated.

