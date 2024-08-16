Avinash Tiwary Celebrates The Successful Re-release Of Laila Majnu

The talented actor Avinash Tiwari whose Laila Majnu has created history, says he is absolutely grateful for the kind of opportunities sent his way. “I would like to believe that they have helped me evolve into a better artist and professional. My opportunities have been able to provide me with the confidence to truly believe that we have it in us to take Indian stories,Indian culture through our flourishing film industry to the world.I want Indian films to be part of global popular culture.”

Avinash recalls the pre-release expectations for Sajid Ali’s Laila Majnu when it was released in 2018 . “When Laila Majnu was first released, Imtiaz sir said, ‘A good film will always find its audience; it’s for life.’ I wasn’t convinced at the time, thinking, ‘My film isn’t doing well in theaters.’ But over the past six years, we’ve received immense love and credibility from the audience for this movie.The film’s fans have been passionately recommending it and urging others to watch it, and now, thanks to PVR Inox, their voices have been heard. I’m incredibly grateful for all the love and response we’re receiving for Laila Majnu. It truly makes me feel incredible, and I want to thank everyone for making this happen.”

Avinash admits given a chance he would do his Majnu differently. “I am sure if we were to do it again I would do a lot of things differently.But art is an expression of time and space and my performance is a consequence of time and space too . I tend to move on from my characters fairly swiftly and hence the impact doesn’t stay at a conscious level. Subconsciously, I am still unaware.”

Avinash is pleased with his career so far. “I think the Industry has treated me like one of their best and provided me with opportunities which are versatile and absolutely unique and quality productions.I think now its up to the audience to showcase their love for me.I will always be curious about my relationship with the media.Sometimes I am told I don’t provide the fuel that it runs on. I am hoping that I find my space with them.But the media definitely has the power to put the spotlight on careers and what they choose sets the direction for the audience. I think I am absolutely grateful for the kind of opportunities sent my way.I would like to believe that they have helped me evolve into a better artist and professional. My opportunities have been able to provide me with the confidence to truly believe that we have it in us to take Indian stories,Indian culture through our flourishing film industry to the world.I want Indian films to be part of global popular culture.”

Coming up next? “Next is Mehta Boys written by Academy Award winner Alexander Dinelaris Jr. Directed by Boman Irani,For Prime Video, and Sikandar Ka Muqaddar by Neeraj Pandey for Netflix .”