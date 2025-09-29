Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna bring star power to Hyderabad as they launch the Telugu trailer and song ‘Nuvvu Na Sontamaa’ of Thamma.

Hyderabad was treated to a spectacular evening amidst fanfare as Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna unveiled Thamma’s Telugu trailer, and song – Nuvvu Na Sontamaa. The energy was electric, with fans erupting in cheers as Ayushmann opened his address with “Andariki Namaskaram Hyderabad,” instantly striking a chord with the crowd.

Speaking about the film, Ayushmann shared his excitement at being part of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe and how special it felt to launch Thamma with its Telugu trailer for the audience in Hyderabad. Rashmika Mandanna added to the thrill of the grand event and dazzling in a never-seen-before avatar in the song, as she spoke about her experience with the film.

Set to release this Diwali, Thamma is Maddock Horror Comedy Universe’s first-ever love story produced by Dinesh Vijan and Maddock Films and directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. In cinemas this Diwali on October 21, worldwide.