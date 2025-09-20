Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 15: Earns 52.64 crores

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 15: Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, and Harnaaz Sandhu starrer Baaghi 4 has completed its first week at the box office. The film earned 0.06 crores on the 15th day, i.e., the second Thursday. With this, the total net collection of the movie has now reached 52.64 crores.

The film earned a total of 44.5 crores in the first week. Starting with a great 12 crore collection on the opening day, Baaghi 4’s collection remained strong over the weekend, but a decline was clearly visible in the weekdays. By Thursday, this figure had fallen to 2.1 crores.

The trend also remained downward on the second Friday, and the film added only 1.75 crores on Saturday, 2.15 crores on Sunday, 0.75 crores on Monday, 0.95 crores on Tuesday, 0.90 crores on Wednesday, 0.75 crores on Thursday, and 0.43 crores on Friday. That is, the audience’s interest now seems to be weakening.

Baaghi 4 is a mix of action, emotion, and family drama. Tiger Shroff does tremendous action in the film in his iconic ‘Ronny’ avatar. Sanjay Dutt and the rest of the star cast also show the film’s heaviness with their presence. The entry of Harnaaz Sandhu and Sonam Bajwa has added a new flavor to the film.

According to reports, Baaghi 4’s occupancy was 5.09% on the fifteenth day. A slightly better crowd was seen in the multiplexes of metro cities, but the film’s hold on small towns and single screens is gradually weakening.

Trade analysts say the film’s collections may see a slight jump over the weekend, but reaching even 60 crore in the second week will be challenging. The presence of big films like Jawan and Pushpa 2 may make it difficult for it at the box office.

Overall, Baaghi 4 has grossed 52.64 crore in fifteen days. The opening was good, but the film’s pace slowed. Now the weekend will decide whether the film proves to be a long-distance runner or just an average run at the box office.

