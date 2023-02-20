Just like every other year, this year too, the BAFTA Awards were held in grand style and we all were supremely happy with the results. So, ladies and gentlemen, here’s taking a quick look –
BEST FILM
All Quiet on the Western Front – Winner
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Elvis
TAR
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
The Banshees of Inisherin – Winner
Aftersun
Brian and Charles
Empire of Light
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Living
Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical
Anne Marie Bradley
Judy Chin
Adrien Morot
The Whale
BEST LEADING ACTRESS
Cate Blanchett – TAR – Winner
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Danielle Deadwyler, Till
Ana De Armas, Blonde
Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
BEST LEADING ACTOR
Austin Butler – Elvis – Winner
Brendan Fraser – The Whale
Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
Daryl McCormack – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Paul Mescal – Aftersun
Bill Nighy – Living
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin – Winner
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan, She Said
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin – Winner
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Albrecht Schuch, All Quiet on the Western Front
Micheal Ward, Empire of Light
BEST DIRECTOR
All Quiet on the Western Front, Edward Berger – Winner
The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh
Decision to Leave, Park Chan-wook
Everything Everywhere All at Once, Daniel Kwan/Daniel Scheinert
TAR, Todd Field
The Woman King, Gina Prince-Bythewood
OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER
Aftersun – Winner
Blue Jean
Electric Malady
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Rebellion
BEST FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE
All Quiet on the Western Front – Winner
Argentina, 1985
Corsage
Decision To Leave
The Quiet Girl
BEST DOCUMENTARY
Navalny – Winner
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
Moonage Daydream
BEST ANIMATED FILM
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Winner
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
The Banshees of Inisherin – Winner
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
TAR
Triangle of Sadness
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
All Quiet on the Western Front – Winner
Living
The Quiet Girl
She Said
The Whale
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
All Quiet on the Western Front – Winner
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
BEST CASTING
Elvis – Winner
Aftersun
All Quiet on the Western Front
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Triangle of Sadness
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
All Quiet on the Western Front – Winner
The Batman
Elvis
Empire of Light
Top Gun: Maverick
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Elvis – Winner
All Quiet on the Western Front
Amsterdam
Babylon
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
BEST EDITING
Everything Everywhere All at Once – Winner
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Babylon – Winner
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Elvis
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
EE BAFTA Rising Star Award
Emma Mackey – Winner
Aimee Lou Wood
Daryl McCormack
Naomi Ackie
Sheila Atim
BEST MAKE-UP AND HAIR
Elvis – Winner
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
The Whale
BEST SOUND
All Quiet on the Western Front – Winner
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
TAR
Top Gun: Maverick
BEST SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS
Avatar: The Way of Water – Winner
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Top Gun: Maverick
BEST BRITISH SHORT FILM
An Irish Goodbye – Winner
The Ballad of Olive Morris
Bazigaga
Bus Girl
A Drifting Up
BEST BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse – Winner
Middle Watch
Your Mountain is Waiting
