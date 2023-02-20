Just like every other year, this year too, the BAFTA Awards were held in grand style and we all were supremely happy with the results. So, ladies and gentlemen, here’s taking a quick look –

BEST FILM

All Quiet on the Western Front – Winner

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Elvis

TAR

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

The Banshees of Inisherin – Winner

Aftersun

Brian and Charles

Empire of Light

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Living

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical

Anne Marie Bradley

Judy Chin

Adrien Morot

The Whale

BEST LEADING ACTRESS

Cate Blanchett – TAR – Winner

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler, Till

Ana De Armas, Blonde

Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST LEADING ACTOR

Austin Butler – Elvis – Winner

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Daryl McCormack – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Bill Nighy – Living

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin – Winner

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, She Said

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin – Winner

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Albrecht Schuch, All Quiet on the Western Front

Micheal Ward, Empire of Light

BEST DIRECTOR

All Quiet on the Western Front, Edward Berger – Winner

The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh

Decision to Leave, Park Chan-wook

Everything Everywhere All at Once, Daniel Kwan/Daniel Scheinert

TAR, Todd Field

The Woman King, Gina Prince-Bythewood

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

Aftersun – Winner

Blue Jean

Electric Malady

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Rebellion

BEST FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

All Quiet on the Western Front – Winner

Argentina, 1985

Corsage

Decision To Leave

The Quiet Girl

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Navalny – Winner

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

Moonage Daydream

BEST ANIMATED FILM

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Winner

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

The Banshees of Inisherin – Winner

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

TAR

Triangle of Sadness

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

All Quiet on the Western Front – Winner

Living

The Quiet Girl

She Said

The Whale

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

All Quiet on the Western Front – Winner

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

BEST CASTING

Elvis – Winner

Aftersun

All Quiet on the Western Front

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Triangle of Sadness

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

All Quiet on the Western Front – Winner

The Batman

Elvis

Empire of Light

Top Gun: Maverick

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Elvis – Winner

All Quiet on the Western Front

Amsterdam

Babylon

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

BEST EDITING

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Winner

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Babylon – Winner

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Elvis

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

EE BAFTA Rising Star Award

Emma Mackey – Winner

Aimee Lou Wood

Daryl McCormack

Naomi Ackie

Sheila Atim

BEST MAKE-UP AND HAIR

Elvis – Winner

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

The Whale

BEST SOUND

All Quiet on the Western Front – Winner

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

TAR

Top Gun: Maverick

BEST SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

Avatar: The Way of Water – Winner

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Top Gun: Maverick

BEST BRITISH SHORT FILM

An Irish Goodbye – Winner

The Ballad of Olive Morris

Bazigaga

Bus Girl

A Drifting Up

BEST BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse – Winner

Middle Watch

Your Mountain is Waiting

Well, what's your take on this update ladies and gentlemen? Brilliant and amazing in the true sense of the term, ain't it folks?