Battle of Galwan: Salman Khan Wraps Leh Ladakh Shoot, Spends Time With Locals Amid Sandstorm

Salman Khan is busy shooting for his upcoming film, Battle of Galwan. The film is set in the beautiful valleys of Ladakh, where photos and videos of the film go viral on social media. During the shooting, Salman Khan had to face a massive sandstorm, but despite this, he did not miss the opportunity to spend time with the locals.

In the photos, Salman Khan is seen sitting in a restaurant with locals wearing an army hat. A male and female fan were also seen with him, with whom Salman interacted heartily and posed for photos. His simple style is greatly appreciated by fans.

In fact, Salman Khan took a break from shooting for Bigg Boss 19 and scheduled a 15-day schedule in Ladakh for the Battle of Galwan. Meanwhile, Farah Khan hosted Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, followed by Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Saurabh Shukla.

A video of director Apoorva Lakhia also goes viral on social media. It shows how a sudden sandstorm forced the entire team to flee the shoot. Despite this, Salman and his team completed the 45-day shoot, and the Ladakh schedule is now over.

Salman Khan’s Ladakh schedule has not only increased the buzz for his film but has also shown his fans that, despite his stardom, he never forgets to connect with people.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates!