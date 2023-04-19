Producer Bhavesh Parmar, founder/director of BLMO (Blue Le’ Moon Observant Private Limited has announced a short film titled, ‘NASHTRA’ featuring popular actor Lovlesh Khaneja and Sandhya K Singh.

The story is written and directed by Kapil Gori and the music is by Ishan Ranjan.

The producer says, “It’s a horror film. I’m sure our audience will enjoy watching it as the concept of the film is very refreshing that hasn’t been aired yet. Our vision is all about

producing short Film, Web Series, Film, Travel & Handicraft Shows with following content that enhance historical monumental places that been fainted with its historical existence. Sanskrit & Hindu ancient studies, practices, principle, moral and ethics. Then travel & tourism. We are keen on promoting Indian artisan & handicraft products as well as home décor stores and export maximization of handicraft & home décor products. We enjoy extending the short film to a web series –A Universe of different / multiple Indian States and their Black Magic & Horror Stories, Screening on OTT (National / International View). We also got a travel show in pipeline titled The World Gallivanters.

Talking about Bhavesh, he is born in Botad, Gujarat, Bought up completely in Mumbai Hindu, Rajput from a Gujarati Family. He said, ,”My Grandfather is my role model/ god father who was Gujarati “Bhavai” stage artist performing during navratri. In childhood days use to spent more time with him who use to narrate stories with human ethics & principles, he was also caring experience of running projectors in cinema so my obsession with music & movies comes from him.”

The film stars popular actor Lovlesh Khaneja who was last seen in the television show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2. Lovlesh, started his career in 2014, and has been part of shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Molkki and Yeh Hai Chahatein. Sandhya is popularly known for her videos on social media. She is a content creator and influencer.