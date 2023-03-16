Actor Lovlesh Khaneja who was last seen in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, has his own vision for his dream house.

The actor who has featured in TV shows Kumkum Bhagya, Molkki, Yeh Hai Chahatein etc, talks about his unique ideas for his home and its decor.

Check this here.

Which is your favourite corner in your house?

Kitchen

What should your dream house look like?

Vintage village-type house in modern style

What colour combination would you like to paint your house?

White and red

Which celebrity house would you want to be yours?

My own dream house.

Who will be the first guest that you would call after designing your dream house?

My parents.

What should your window view look like?

Garden facing.

Which part of your house you don’t like?

Storeroom

What will be your priceless contribution to the decor?

Direction

If you have to stick posters in your house, what posters will you stick?

My photo shoot.

Wallpaper or paint?

Wallpaper.