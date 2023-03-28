Taapsee Pannu is one of the most admired and loved actresses and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry. The actress started her work in the South regional entertainment industry before eventually making it big in B-Town. Her popularity kept on increasing and rising with every new project that she’s undertaken from herself and well, we love it. In all these years, she’s been a part of many successful movies that have helped her become the powerhouse of talent that she is.

Right now, we hear a not so very pleasing update coming from her end. As per the latest media reports in The Indian Express, a complaint has been lodged against Taapsee Pannu by the Hind Rakshak Sangathan of Indore for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and spreading obscenity. The complaint was filed by Eklavya Singh Gaur, convener of Hind Rakshak Sangathan and son of BJP MLA Malini Gaur. The complaint alleged that the actress uploaded a video on her Instagram on March 14, 2023.

She was reportedly wearing a revealing dress and sporting a necklace depicting Goddess Lakshmi.

