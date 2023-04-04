Ranbir Kapoor is one of the finest and most admired actors that we currently have in the Indian entertainment industry. He’s been a part of the entertainment space for more than 15 years and well, in his entire journey till now, he’s truly managed to achieve quite a lot. From being a part of movies that are commercially successful to doing movies that have helped him earn critical acclaim and fandom, Ranbir Kapoor has truly managed to influence everyone the right way.

Ayan Mukerji shares big update on Brahmastra 2:

As far as Ranbir’s projects are concerned, he was seen creating a huge impact with Brahmastra: Part 1 that also starred Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles alongside him. Right now, Ayan Mukerji has shared a big update on part 2 and 3. It has been revealed that both the parts will be shot together. While part 2 will release in 2026, part 3 will release in 2027.

Work Front:

Apart from Brahmastra 2 and 3, Ranbir Kapoor also has Animal movie next in the line-up that's directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It also stars Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna.