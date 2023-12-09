Media Reports: Ranveer Singh to play Ranbir Kapoor’s father Dev in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra 2

Bollywood charismatic personality Ranveer Singh has officially stepped into the shoes of Dev in Ayan Mukerji’s highly anticipated Brahmastra 2, as per reports in News18. The confirmation comes after months of speculation and fan theories circulating around the casting of this crucial character in the ‘Astraverse.’

The first installment of Brahmastra, titled Shiva, took Indian cinema by storm, introducing audiences to a mystical world within the ‘Astraverse.’ Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, the film also boasted a stellar cast featuring legends like Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. Shah Rukh Khan’s extended cameo further elevated the movie’s status, making it the highest-grossing film of 2022.

Ever since the release of Brahmastra Part 1, fans had been speculating about who would portray the pivotal character of Dev, Shiva’s father, in the sequel. Names like Hrithik Roshan, Kannada star Yash, and Ranveer Singh were among those tossed around in fan discussions. The suspense has finally been put to rest, with the confirmation that Ranveer will indeed essay the role of Dev in Brahmastra 2.

A source close to the production exclusively revealed to News18 Showsha, “Ranveer has been finalized to play the role of Dev. He has signed the dotted line.” The insider also disclosed that while the scripting for the second part is underway, the film is expected to commence filming in 2025. However, with Ayan Mukerji currently engrossed in War 2 and Ranveer gearing up for Baiju Bawra, the exact filming schedule for Brahmastra 2 remains uncertain.

With Ranveer Singh joining the stellar cast of Brahmastra, which already includes the powerhouse talents of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and others, expectations for the sequel have soared. As Ayan Mukerji continues to weave his narrative magic, fans can anticipate another cinematic spectacle.