Biopic on Sapna Choudhary announced; ‘Madam Sapna’ by Mahesh Bhatt

Actor and performer Sapna Choudhary has been a force to be reckoned with for the longest time, where she has been subjected to a lot of controversies in her career, including being slammed and trolled for her stage performances among other things.

Now, a biopic is being made on her which is called Madam Sapna, which will be presented by Mahesh Bhatt.

On the same note, Choudhary expressed her excitement about being a part of this journey and excitement about her biopic among others. She also mentioned that she has no intention in revisiting that part of her life and hence doesn’t want to play herself.

Sapna said that it felt nice that a biopic was being made on her life, although she had received many offers from other production houses. When she met Mahesh Bhatt and Vinay Bhardwaj, she felt that they understood her story and the way she wanted it to be told.

She added that her life had seen a lot of ups and downs. People had only seen her on stage—the version of Sapna she presented to the public. However, her struggles, including instances where she faced gunshots, did not stop her from becoming who she was today. She believed that she had made a pledge to follow her path regardless of whether she achieved success or not, and she didn’t care whether people were paying attention to her or not.

Furthermore, she stated that she didn’t want to play herself in the biopic as she had moved on from that part of her life and didn’t want to revisit those days. She also mentioned that she didn’t have anyone in mind to portray her role in the biopic.