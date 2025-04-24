Rahul Bhatt Compares Alia Bhatt To Pooja Bhatt Says, “She Is Not Even Half Of What My Real Sister Is…”

Rahul Bhatt, a fitness trainer and actor, is also the son of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and Kiran Bhatt. He has now gained attention in the headlines with his recent remark about his step-sister Alia Bhatt, comparing her with his real sister Pooja Bhatt. Rahul didn’t hesitate to claim that Alia is less talented than Pooja in all the criteria.

In a recent interview with Hindi Rush, Rahul talked about his personal life, professional life, family relations, and more. Talking about his relationship with step-sister Alia Bhatt, the fitness trainer clarified that he is on good terms with Alia, but there is a space between them as he has not maintained that kind of relationship with anyone that they can call him and meet. But Rahul appreciated Alia’s hard work, career, life, husband, and motherhood.

But when the interviewer claimed that Alia is carrying forward the family’s legacy, Rahul shared his opinion and said, “She has talent, she has the universe with you, she understands public relations, she has an amalgam of everything, and when you get everything, the universe conspires to make it happen.”

Further, Rahul agreed that Alia is taking forward the family’s legacy. He said, “But if you ask my opinion, she is not even half of what my real sister is. She is not even half of not talent, na toh looks, na toh se*y, mere sagi bahen ke samne pani kam chai.”

He concluded the topic by saying that it was his opinion, and if you ask him who is the most talented, it’s Pooja.