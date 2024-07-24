Birsa-Bidipta’s Family Boat Ride: A Heartwarming Moment of Love and Togetherness

Director Birsa Dasgupta and his wife, Bidipta, recently shared a heartwarming moment from their family boat ride on social media. The video features the couple and their daughters, Meghla and Ida, laughing and enjoying each other’s company as they glide through the water.

Bidipta, six years older than Birsa, rested her head on Meghla’s shoulder while Birsa rubbed his cheek with Idara. The eldest daughter, Meghla, Bidipta’s first-born from a previous marriage, sat beside her mother, and Ida sat beside Birsa.

The video captures the happy family’s bonding moment with the caption “Hum Do Hamare Do” (We Two, Our Two). Despite their age difference, Birsa and Bidipta’s love and happiness shine through in this beautiful moment.

View Instagram Post 1: Birsa-Bidipta's Family Boat Ride: A Heartwarming Moment of Love and Togetherness

The couple’s love story, which began at the Poush fairground in Santiniketan, is a testament to the power of love. They met after Birsa had just broken up with someone and Bidipta was having problems in her married life. As Bidipta recalled, “Keya Pishi (Chaitali, Bidipta’s mother-in-law) says that you both got lost in the Paushmela field while holding hands and talking.” This romantic beginning set the stage for their enduring love and happiness.

Birsa and Bidipta tied the knot in 2010, and their love grew stronger. Despite Meghla not being Birsa’s biological child, he treats her as his own, showcasing the couple’s remarkable love and acceptance. Their story is a beacon of hope, proving that love knows no boundaries.

The video has warmed the hearts of their fans and followers, who praise the couple’s enduring love and happiness. Birsa and Bidipta’s relationship is a source of inspiration, proving that age is just a number when it comes to love and happiness. Their story uplifts the spirit and brings a smile to the face.