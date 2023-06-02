ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

Birthday Gift For Mani Ratnam Fans

Mani Ratnam is one of the finest and most respected filmmakers in the country. Today marks a special day for all of his fans as it is his birthday. Read this important article for more details about the legendary filmmaker

Author: Subhash K Jha
02 Jun,2023 13:57:37
Birthday Gift For Mani Ratnam Fans

On his birthday on June 2 Prime Video announced the streaming premiere of Ponniyin Selvan: II in Tamil, with dubs available in Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Directed by genius filmmaker Mani Ratnam and produced under his banner of Madras Talkies, along with Subaskaran Allirajah’s LycaProductions, the epic historical fantasy adventure-drama is based on the exceptional novel by Kalki Krishnamurthy.

A sequel to the 2022 blockbuster Ponniyin Selvan: I, the filmfeatures a distinguished and acclaimed ensemble cast including Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi,Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, R. Sarathkumar, Jayaram, Prabhu, Sobhita Dhulipala, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Rahman, and R. Parthiban in pivotal roles. Prime members in more than 240 countries and territories around the world will be able to stream the film starting June 2.

A visual spectacle, PS-II picks up from the edge-of-the-seat climax of the first film, which is also currently available on the service for customers to stream. Focusing on ArulmozhiVarman’s (Jayam Ravi) transformation into Rajaraja I, the revered king of the Chola dynasty, the film opens with a captivating preamble, that explores the relationship between Aaditha Karikalan (Vikram) and Nandhini’s (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan), and the ongoing power struggle of succession for the Chola dynasty. Mesmerizingly unravelling the mystery surrounding Arulmozhi’s disappearance, which set the tone for a riveting story, PS-II is an unmissable conclusion to thetwo-part magnum opus.

Says director, producer, and writer Mani Ratnam shared, “It is as if Kalki Krishnamoorthy, wrote Ponniyin Selvan ,a five partnovel, just so that it could be mounted as a big scale film. It has everything that makes for an exciting cinematic experience – action, adventure, drama, palace intrigue and all these are set against the backdrop of the most important period of South Indian History. For over five decades several makers have harboured this majestic story in their mind. It is a dream project, not just for me, but for millions. We are proud to bring to the audience world over, PS: Part I & II.”

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Revisiting Mani Ratnam’s Yuva As It Turns 19
Revisiting Mani Ratnam’s Yuva As It Turns 19
5 Times Trisha Krishnan Proved Her Ethnicity In Gorgeous Sarees
5 Times Trisha Krishnan Proved Her Ethnicity In Gorgeous Sarees
“Tremendously a blessing…” Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on playing Nandini second time in Ponniyin Selvan after Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam
“Tremendously a blessing…” Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on playing Nandini second time in Ponniyin Selvan after Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam
Good News: Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan II to release in cinemas on THIS date
Good News: Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan II to release in cinemas on THIS date
Mani Ratnam Back With PS:2; Know Release Date And More
Mani Ratnam Back With PS:2; Know Release Date And More
The best films and television programs to watch this weekend on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Zee 5, and other platforms
The best films and television programs to watch this weekend on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Zee 5, and other platforms
Latest Stories
Imlie Spoiler: Atharva's teary reunion with his mother
Imlie Spoiler: Atharva's teary reunion with his mother
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Talveen learns about Veer being Prabhjot’s son
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Talveen learns about Veer being Prabhjot’s son
"It is very easy to talk," Manoj Tiwari reacts to Naseeruddin Shah's comment on 'The Kerala Story'
"It is very easy to talk," Manoj Tiwari reacts to Naseeruddin Shah's comment on 'The Kerala Story'
I am guilty of this bad behaviour, Megha Chakraborty talks about social media indulgence and more
I am guilty of this bad behaviour, Megha Chakraborty talks about social media indulgence and more
Good News: MS Dhoni Knee Surgery Is Successful; Check Out
Good News: MS Dhoni Knee Surgery Is Successful; Check Out
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan reveals Jordan's true intentions to Elahi
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan reveals Jordan's true intentions to Elahi
Read Latest News