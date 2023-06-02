Birthday Gift For Mani Ratnam Fans

On his birthday on June 2 Prime Video announced the streaming premiere of Ponniyin Selvan: II in Tamil, with dubs available in Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Directed by genius filmmaker Mani Ratnam and produced under his banner of Madras Talkies, along with Subaskaran Allirajah’s LycaProductions, the epic historical fantasy adventure-drama is based on the exceptional novel by Kalki Krishnamurthy.

A sequel to the 2022 blockbuster Ponniyin Selvan: I, the filmfeatures a distinguished and acclaimed ensemble cast including Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi,Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, R. Sarathkumar, Jayaram, Prabhu, Sobhita Dhulipala, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Rahman, and R. Parthiban in pivotal roles. Prime members in more than 240 countries and territories around the world will be able to stream the film starting June 2.

A visual spectacle, PS-II picks up from the edge-of-the-seat climax of the first film, which is also currently available on the service for customers to stream. Focusing on ArulmozhiVarman’s (Jayam Ravi) transformation into Rajaraja I, the revered king of the Chola dynasty, the film opens with a captivating preamble, that explores the relationship between Aaditha Karikalan (Vikram) and Nandhini’s (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan), and the ongoing power struggle of succession for the Chola dynasty. Mesmerizingly unravelling the mystery surrounding Arulmozhi’s disappearance, which set the tone for a riveting story, PS-II is an unmissable conclusion to thetwo-part magnum opus.

Says director, producer, and writer Mani Ratnam shared, “It is as if Kalki Krishnamoorthy, wrote Ponniyin Selvan ,a five partnovel, just so that it could be mounted as a big scale film. It has everything that makes for an exciting cinematic experience – action, adventure, drama, palace intrigue and all these are set against the backdrop of the most important period of South Indian History. For over five decades several makers have harboured this majestic story in their mind. It is a dream project, not just for me, but for millions. We are proud to bring to the audience world over, PS: Part I & II.”