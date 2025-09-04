Bollywood Star Kartik Aaryan Chooses Alibaug for Dream Home

Kartik Aaryan has made a significant move in his real estate journey by purchasing a 2,000 sqft plot for Rs 2 crore at Chateau de Alibaug, a premier coastal development by The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL). This marks his first-ever land investment.

Located amidst lush greenery, Chateau de Alibaug provides a coastal lifestyle complete with modern amenities. Residents can enjoy a rooftop garden, a lounge room, a reflexology track, a pool deck, a multipurpose hall, and two clubhouses for recreation and community activities.

Upon announcing his purchase, Kartik Aaryan expressed his excitement, stating, “Alibaug has become one of the most exciting places to invest in today, close to Mumbai. I plan to build my own home there. This is the first time I’ve invested in land, and I have full trust in The House of Abhinandan Lodha. I’m glad to have made this investment,” as reported by Hindustan Times.

Abhinandan Lodha, chairman of HoABL, welcomed Kartik Aaryan to the “HoABL family,” highlighting the significance of his investment. “Our Chateau de Alibaug was the first branded land development in Alibaug. Kartik’s investment reflects the rapidly growing appeal of Alibaug as a preferred location for Mumbaikars seeking spacious and luxurious homes. This trend is evident from previous investments made by celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Kriti Sanon, and various renowned business leaders,” he stated.

Alibaug has become a highly sought-after destination for multiple Bollywood stars. Before Kartik, Amitabh Bachchan acquired a 10,000 sq ft land parcel in the area for Rs 10 crore last year, while Kriti Sanon also bought a 2,000 sq ft plot at Alibaug in the Sol de Alibaug project by HoABL.