Box Office: ‘Robin Hood’, ‘L2: Empuraan’, ‘Veera Dheera Sooran’ have good starts

The Telugu film Robinhood opened in theaters with earnings of approximately ₹2 crore in India on its first day. The movie registered an overall Telugu occupancy of 21.56% on March 28, 2025.

Meanwhile, Veera Dheera Sooran, starring Vikram, continues its run at the box office. The film earned ₹3.25 crore on its second day, bringing its total domestic collection to ₹6.65 crore. The Tamil version has contributed significantly to the numbers, and the movie has maintained a steady performance across Tamil Nadu and Telugu markets. The film had opened with ₹3.4 crore, with the Tamil version accounting for ₹3.1 crore.

Another release, Mad Square, had a strong start at the box office. The film collected around ₹7.75 crore in India on its opening day. The initial response suggests that it could continue its momentum in the coming days.

L2: Empuraan, which debuted with ₹21 crore in net collections across India, saw a drop on its second day. The early estimates suggest the film earned around ₹11.75 crore on day two across all languages. Despite the decline, the film remains one of the stronger performers among recent releases.

With multiple films competing for audience attention, the weekend numbers will be crucial in determining which movies sustain their momentum at the box office.