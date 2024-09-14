Box Office: ‘Tumbbad’ Re-release Scores Big; garners way bigger number than first run

Who would have thought that the re-release trend would actually lead to fruitful results, especially for a film like Tumbbad. The film, which has been touted to be one of the best films in the last decade did witness a release about six years ago but barely managed to garner around 12 crores in its initial box office run despite having an incredible word-of-mouth.

Upon its arrival on OTT, the film gradually managed to attract more eyeballs and more and more people went in to discover the film raving about it time and again.

Now, after six years, the makers decide to re-release Tumbbad given how the trend of re-releasing films have been constant lately and some of the other films have benefited from it as well.

And when it comes to Tumbaad, the film once again generated enough buzz before its re-release and it has managed to get the results of it.

Upon Day 1 of the film’s re-release, Tumbbad opened to a fantastic Rs 1.65 cr. This is an incredible number based on the early trade analysts’ predictions and it has surpassed all those assumptions entirely.

A great weekend ahead is almost guaranteed and even if the film’s re-release is able to score about Rs 6 to 7 crores over the weekend, it would be a feat to remember.

There’s almost little to no competition apart from Stree 2, that is still running strong and steady and a fresh release in the form of The Buckingham Murders with Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role.

As known, Tumbbad 2 was also announced by leading man, Sohum Shah only recently.