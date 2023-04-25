ADVERTISEMENT
Box Office Update: Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan earns 10.17 crores on Monday, flexes 'stardom' like a pro

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
25 Apr,2023 14:24:57
Continuing with its outstanding run at the box office, Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan accumulated 10.17 Cr. on Monday, taking the overall national total to 78.34 Cr. The Salman Khan starring has been generating a lot of buzz and excitement among the audience and has garnered a large number of audiences in the mass circuits around the country. So far, the film is having a blockbuster run at the box office.

On Friday, the day of its release, the film had an impressive opening of 15.81 crores, 25.75 crores on Saturday, 26.61 crores on Sunday, and Monday saw the film earn 10.17 crores.

So far, at the national registers, the film has accumulated over 78.34 crores and is still showing all over the country with fans and audiences attending the showings in large numbers.

A Salman Khan Film production, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, family-drama and romance. The film released on Eid 2023 and had a Zee Studios worldwide release.

Salman Khan will next be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif. Well, how amazing is it folks? Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

