Box Office Update: Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan witnesses minor growth, earns 25.75 crores on day 2

Salman Khan‘s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was undoubtedly one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Well, why not? The fact that Bollywood’s beloved Bhaijaan aka Salman Khan has returned to the big screen after a span of 4 long years is itself a big validation of the fact that fans were waiting in awe and anticipation. Finally, the movie has released and well, the day 1 numbers are out.

Earlier, we heard reports that the advance booking figures for day 1 was nothing extraordinary and only average. Well, now, we have more clarity on it. As per media reports in India Today and The Indian Express, Salman Khan’s movie earned somewhat between 13.75-15 crores nett. on day 1. As per a tweet by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie collected 25.75 crores on Saturday thereby taking the total collection to 41.55 crores after two days.

Given the kind of statistics that he’s seen earlier with his Eid releases, this is definitely not his best. In fact, India Today earlier reported that even his film Bharat had opened with Rs 42.30 crores. With word of mouth, it will be interesting to see in which direction the film heads in the next few days.

After this movie, Salman Khan will be next seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif.