Box Office Update: Sitaare Zameen Par Day 4; Aamir Khan’s film recorded a slight drop in earnings on the fourth day

Aamir Khan’s much-hyped film Sitaare Zameen Par had a good start at the box office and earned a strong 58.15 crores in the first three days. However, the film’s pace slowed down a bit on Monday, and on the fourth day, 24 June 2025, according to Sacnilk, the film earned around ₹8.50 crores.

The Hindi occupancy of the film was an average of 19.15% on Monday, which can be considered normal for a weekday. It is common for the number of viewers to decline on weekdays as compared to weekends, and Sitaare Zameen Par was also not untouched by this trend.

This film is directed by R.S. Prasanna has directed it and it is produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. Genelia Deshmukh, Brijendra Kala and Dolly Ahluwalia are seen in lead roles along with Aamir Khan in the film.

The story of the film touches emotional, motivational and social issues, which has impressed the audience a lot. The film is also getting positive reviews on social media.

Now everyone’s eyes are on the earnings of the coming week. Will Sitaare Zameen Par be able to enter the 100 crore club soon? It will depend on how stable the film maintains on weekdays and how much jump it gets in the next weekend.

