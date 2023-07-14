Breaking: Alia Bhatt to join Yash Raj Film’s Spy Universe as first female lead, read

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt is breaking barriers in the Indian film industry. She has been chosen to be the first woman to lead a movie in Yash Raj Films’ spy universe, as per Variety. The film, expected to start filming in 2024, will feature Bhatt as a “super-agent.” This is a significant move towards equal opportunities for women in a genre typically dominated by men.

Alia Bhatt had a fantastic year in 2022, establishing herself as one of India’s top actors. Her performance in “Gangubai Kathiawadi” received praise and the film became a hit at the box office. It even premiered at the prestigious Berlinale gala and ranked number one on Netflix in 25 countries. Bhatt’s role in the blockbuster “RRR” contributed to its success, and the film went on to win an Oscar and a Golden Globe.

Not only is Bhatt an accomplished actor, but she also ventured into production with her company, Eternal Sunshine Productions. Her Netflix film “Darlings” was a success. She also starred in Disney’s ambitious project “Brahmastra Part One: Shiva,” which garnered critical acclaim and achieved commercial success. Bhatt’s upcoming projects include Karan Johar’s “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani” and her Hollywood debut in the film “Heart of Stone,” directed by Tom Harper and co-starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

A source close to Variety has said, “Alia is one of the biggest superstars of our country today and she will play a super-agent in the YRF spy universe like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan. This will be another epic action spectacle that will leave people at the edge of their seats. Alia will take on a mission that will push her to the edge and this gritty action film will expand the YRF spy universe further.”

It added, “Alia will be presented in a whole new, never-seen-before manner in this yet untitled film. Her inclusion in the YRF spy universe indicates that Aditya Chopra is leaving no audience segment out of the equation for this franchise. Alia is the biggest superstar amongst youth and Gen Z of India and she is also one of the most adored actresses of our generation. She playing a spy in an all-out adrenaline pumping entertainer is a big novelty for all audience skews that she appeals to,” it further said, “Alia is as big as the biggest heroes of our time and she headlining a YRF spy universe film pretty much cements this perception. Aditya Chopra is very bullish about Alia as an actress who can helm and start a franchise within the spy universe on her own and he will pull all stops to mount this project at a scale that will be jaw-dropping,”

The spy universe created by producer Aditya Chopra began with the popular Tiger franchise, featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The franchise started in 2012 with “Ek Tha Tiger” and continued with “Tiger Zinda Hai” in 2017. The series gained more popularity with “War” in 2019, starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. The latest film in the universe, “Pathaan,” starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, has become the biggest hit of the year, earning $130 million. Together, the four films in the spy universe have grossed around $300 million.

Alia Bhatt’s role as the lead in Yash Raj Films’ spy universe is a significant step forward for women in the Indian film industry. Do you agree? Let us know in the comments.