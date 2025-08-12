Breaking Silence, Building Hope: Amit Sadh Backs HIV Awareness Drive

Breaking the stereotypes, Amit Sadh has partnered with the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) and the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare to support IEC Intensified 2.0, a nationwide awareness campaign against HIV and other STIs. This public figure’s support immensely popularises an essential cause for prevention, education, testing, and breaking down stigma.

Amit Sadh, with a long line of concrete performances that exhibit both range and depth, has slowly but unquestionably nurtured a space for himself in the Indian film and web space. He first made waves with the film, Kai Po Che! and held his own with an ensemble cast. Since then, Sadh has shown he can play a good variety of characters, including a confident, young entrepreneur in Sultan and a serious, dark Inspector, Kabir Sawant, in Amazon Prime’s Breathe series, which continues to be one of his hallmark characters. Sadh has also played army officers in Avrodh: The Siege Within and Jeet Ki Zid, and showed that he can bring strength to characters that can also be vulnerable and emotionally intricate. Amit Sadh is one of the few actors who convincingly portray real-life characters.

The awareness campaign calls upon Indians to take control of their health by opting for testing, knowing the facts, and seeking treatment without any fear or shame. It stands against misinformation and together fosters a society led by empathy, not judgment.

HIV is no longer considered a death sentence for a person. By being on antiretroviral therapy and receiving care, individuals can live whole and healthy lives. However, the stigma still stands as a barrier to progress. Thus, having a public figure like Amit Sadh come on board helps normalise that conversation and encourages others to speak up and take action.

This is much more than a campaign. Call this an act of awakening-never an easy one-to unity, empathy, and shared responsibility. In synergy, let’s carve out a future where stigma is banished from the life of every Indian, an existence endowed with dignity, support, and good health.