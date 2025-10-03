‘Can We Please Move On?’: Alia Bhatt Dodges Exes Question On Too Much with Kajol and Twinkle Chat Show

Alia Bhatt recently appeared on Too Much with Kajol and Twinkle Chat Show with her film friend and co-star Varun Dhawan. The teaser for the episode was recently released, giving a glimpse of the conversation and light moments between the two actors.

In the teaser, Kajol said, “Staying friends with your ex is a red flag.” Instead of reacting to this, Alia jokingly replied, “Can we please move on?” Her response quickly became a topic of discussion on social media.

It’s worth noting that Alia Bhatt was previously linked with actor Sidharth Malhotra. They debuted together in 2012 with Karan Johar’s film Student of the Year, which also starred Varun Dhawan. However, they never publicly acknowledged their relationship.

Varun Dhawan, meanwhile, made a humorous comment about Twinkle Khanna’s film Mela on the show. He said, “I didn’t like the film, but I watched it repeatedly.” When asked the name of the film, he simply replied, “Mela.” Everyone on the show laughed at this lighthearted conversation.

Aside from the show, Varun Dhawan recently spoke with ANI about his experience working with his father, filmmaker David Dhawan. Varun explained that his father keeps personal relationships completely separate from work and has his own style. He recalled that during his internship, when he suggested a shot, his father bluntly said, “Do all this when you make your film or reach a certain level.” Varun admitted that he felt a little bad at the time, but now he realizes that his father was right. Today, the creative discussions between the two have become very productive.

The full episode will air soon, but the teaser clearly indicates that it will entertain viewers with laughter and interesting stories.

