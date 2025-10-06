Chainsaw Man The Movie: Reze Arc Box Office Collection Day 10: Earns 3.32 Cr

Chainsaw Man The Movie: Reze Arc Box Office Collection Day 10: Chainsaw Man The Movie: Reze Arc, the highly anticipated film adaptation of Japan’s superhit manga series Chainsaw Man, has finally been released in India. Audiences have already been hyped for the film. The film collected 3.32 crore net.

Earnings are as follows:

Day 1 (1st Friday) 0.5 Cr

Day 3 (1st Sunday) 0.95 Cr

Day 4 (1st Monday) 0.37 Cr

Day 5 (1st Tuesday) 0.41 Cr

Day 6 (1st Wednesday) 0.42 Cr

Day 7 (1st Thursday) 0.02 Cr

Day 8 (2nd Friday) 0.10 Cr

Day 9 (2nd Saturday) 0.14 Cr

Day 10 (2nd Sunday) 0.15 Cr

Total: 3.32 crores

The film collected 2.03 Cr worldwide and overseas. At the same time, India’s net collection was 3.32 Cr.

The story revolves around Denji, who has become “Chainsaw Man” and is part of Special Division 4. One rainy night, he meets a mysterious girl named Reze, who brings his life to a new turning point. This film is a direct sequel to the anime series’ first season, known to fans as the “Reze Arc.”

Directed by Tatsuya Yoshihara and produced by MAPPA Studios, this film captivated audiences with its stunning visuals, intense action, and deep emotions on the big screen. The IMAX 2D screenings in India made it even more special for anime fans.

The film had a strong opening based on its opening day collections. It’s worth noting that this is a Japanese anime film released on limited screens in India. Collections are expected to increase further during the opening weekend, especially as anime culture is rapidly gaining popularity in India.

The film has already earned 1.251 billion (approximately 8.45 million USD) in Japan. Its total earnings will increase rapidly after its release in India and other countries.

Overall, Chainsaw Man The Movie: Reze Arc’s opening at the Indian box office was satisfactory, and all eyes will now be on its weekend collections.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates!