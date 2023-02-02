Chitrashi Rawat, popularly known for her role as Komal Chautala in Chak De! India is getting married to her actor lover, Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani. The couple intends to marry in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, on February 4, 2023. Chitrashi discussed her nuptials in detail in a recent interview.

Chitrashi Rawat and Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani met while filming the movie ‘Premmayee,’ in which he played her boyfriend, and it appears that luck cemented their connection over a decade ago. They had no idea their business relationship would spill over into their personal lives and develop into love. After being in a relationship for about 11 years, the couple is getting married on February 4 in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh.

In the Interview with Times Of India, Chitrashi said, “Dhruv is from Raipur (Chhattisgarh), and we are getting married in Bilaspur. It will be an afternoon wedding. There will be a haldi, mehndi, and cocktail ceremony a day prior when we exchange rings.”

A traditional wedding with a ‘band, baaja, and baaraat’ was not planned. She continued, “We had originally wanted to do a court marriage in Dehradun. We had thought ki simple shaadi karenge, paise bachaayenge aur travel karenge. However, our families got involved, and it was all about yeh sab ek hi baar hoti hai. So, here we are now! Dhruv and I are not looking at it as a wedding affair but a celebration of our relationship with our families and closest friends.”

Chitrashi also informed that her wedding date was mid-December and that her closest friends and family would be in attendance. Chitrashi remarked that she and Dhruvaditya had not yet picked up their honeymoon trip.

Chitrashi Talks About Their Relationship

At a time when it’s common to publicize everything on social media, including affairs, marriages, and break-ups, Chitrashi and Dhruv kept their relationship private. Chitrashi said, “We wanted to keep our relationship private. He is also an actor. It’s a loving and chilled-out relationship, and I feel that is possible only when it’s private. We met on a movie set and connected instantly. We didn’t even realize when we fell in love… it was quite organic. Come to think of it, we haven’t proposed to each other officially.”

It is said that opposites attract, which appears to be the case with Chitrashi and Dhruv; Chitrashi added, “I am spontaneous, and he is logical. It works well for us. Having said that, we share a common interest in history, art, music, movies, and traveling. We are always in sync.”

Source – Times Of India