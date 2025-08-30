Coolie Box Office Collection Day 16: Rajinikanth Starrer Inches Close to 273.69 Crore in India

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 16: Rajinikanth’s Coolie continues to hold its ground at the box office. The film may have seen a drop in the second week, but it is still earning at a large level. On Friday, the 16th day of release, Coolie collected around 2.19 crores. With this, the total net collection of the film has reached 268.75 crores.

The film had collected a magnificent 229.65 crores in its first week. Taking advantage of Independence Day, the film earned 65 crores on the opening day. After this, it did great business on the weekend as well. The collection may have slowed down in the second week, but we saw a jump again over the weekend.

The film’s star cast has been its biggest strength. Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, and Rachita Ram have appeared in important roles. Apart from this, special cameos by Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde also surprised the audience.

This 170-minute film is the story of a former coolie union leader who investigates the mysterious death of his friend and clashes with a dangerous crime syndicate. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, it has the right mix of action, emotion, and drama.

Along with the India net collection, the worldwide gross of Coolie is also quite impressive. So far, the film has earned around 498 crore worldwide, of which 321.75 crore gross came from India and 176.25 crore from overseas.

Although the drop in collections during weekdays is a matter of concern, the film may benefit from holidays and weekends in the coming weeks. Trade analysts are expecting Coolie to touch even bigger milestones in the coming days.

