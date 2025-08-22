Coolie Box Office Collection Day 8: Rajinikanth starrer crosses 229.75 Cr in 8 days

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 8: Rajinikanth’s film Coolie performed brilliantly in the first seven days of its release and has so far earned around 229.75 crore net in India. Released on the occasion of Independence Day, this film got a great response from the opening itself, and on the very first day, it made a blockbuster collection of 65 crore.

On the second day, the film earned 54.75 crore, while on Saturday, it reached 39.50 crore. After a strong performance of 35.25 crores on Sunday, the collection fell to 12 crores on Monday. On Tuesday, the business dropped further to 9.50 crores, and on Wednesday, a collection of 6.59 crores was recorded. Now on Thursday, August 21, the film collected 6.25 crores. Thus, the total net collection of 8 days has become 229.75 crores, the worldwide collection is 429.75 crores, India grossed 264.75 crores, and overseas 165 crores.

The star cast of this film is very strong. Along with Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, and Rachita Ram appear in important roles in Coolie. The special appearances of Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde in the film surprise the audience.

The story of this approximately 170-minute-long film revolves around a former coolie union leader who investigates the mysterious death of his friend. In this journey, he has to face a dangerous crime syndicate. The film’s screenplay maintains a balance of action, emotion, and drama, which keeps the audience engaged throughout the film.

The film’s opening weekend proved to be the second biggest of Rajinikanth’s career. However, the film’s collections have declined since Monday, which is a matter of concern for the makers and trade experts. Despite this, it is expected that the film will benefit from the upcoming weekend and holidays and can create new collection records.

For now, Coolie’s box office journey has been very good, and its future performance will be worth watching.

