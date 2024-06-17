Court issues custody for Rajasthani YouTuber in Salman Khan death threat case

The firing incident that happened outside Salman Khan’s house in Bandra, Mumbai has taken a new turn. The Mumbai police has arrested a 25-year-old man from Rajasthan on charges of criminal intimidation.

Going by the name, Banwarilal Laturlal Gujar, the Rajasthani YouTuber was brought to Mumbai where a court has now issued custody until 18th June, based on what a Crime Branch official said.

Gujar allegedly posted a video on his YouTube channel where he claimed that Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar and other gang members are with him and he is going to kill Salman Khan because he hasn’t apologized yet.

“Considering the seriousness of the case, a team of the anti-extortion cell of crime branch, led by inspector Arun Thorat, was sent to Rajasthan and Gurjar was arrested from Bundi village,” DCP Datta Nalawade was quoted speaking to Times of India.

“Gurjar has been charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Section 506(2) (punishment for criminal intimidation), as well as the Information Technology Act,” said a police officer in a statement and also mentioned that they are doing a background check on his criminal record.

In a different investigation, the Navi Mumbai Police arrested five people, including a suspected member of the Bishnoi and Goldy Brar gangs from Haryana, for plotting to attack Salman Khan. Four gang members had surveyed Khan’s farmhouse in Panvel, his Bandra home, and various film shooting locations.

Bishnoi is currently imprisoned in the Sabarmati Central Prison in Ahmedabad in a different case and will be sought for custody by the Mumbai Police.