Curious Eyes Cinema scores big! Mannu Kya Karegga clocks ₹4.5 crore weekend with the audiences hailing Vyom and Saachi’s chemistry

Curious Eyes Cinema’s Mannu Kya Karegga has opened with a fantastic draw at the ticket window, with audiences raving about the electrifying chemistry between Vyom and Saachi Bindra, the engaging story, gripping drama, and the wholesome music. The film, headlined by debutants Vyom and Saachi Bindra, has struck a chord with everyone.

The love and overwhelming response from the audiences is translating into box office numbers, as the film is likely to clock a fantastic weekend total of ₹4.5 crores. For a film introducing fresh faces, this figure is not just encouraging but also a testament to the movie’s strong word-of-mouth and growing popularity. What makes this performance more impressive is the steady growth the film has shown with each passing day building from strength to strength. If this momentum continues, Mannu Kya Karegga is well on its way to cementing its status as one of the most successful debutant-led films in recent years, creating a solid platform for both the actors and Curious Eyes Cinema in the commercial space.

Produced by Sharad Mehra under the Curious Eyes Cinema banner and directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy, the film introduces fresh faces while being anchored by a seasoned supporting cast including Vinay Pathak, Kumud Mishra, Rajesh Kumar, and Charu Shankar.

The film’s music, composed by the legendary Lalit Pandit, is already dominating the charts, further adding to its mass appeal.