Dashavatar Box Office Collection Day 14: Earns 18.45 crores

Dashavatar Box Office Collection Day 14: The Marathi suspense thriller Dashavatar has started better than expected at the box office. The film earned 0.45 crores on Thursday.

Day 1 (1st Friday) 0.6 Cr

Day 2 (1st Saturday) 1.4 Cr

Day 3 (1st Sunday) 2.4 Cr

Day 4 (1st Monday) 1.1 Cr

Day 5 (1st Tuesday) 1.25 Cr

Day 6 (1st Wednesday) 1.3 Cr

Day 7 (1st Thursday) 1.15 Cr

Week 1 Collection 9.2 Cr

Day 8 (2nd Friday)1 Cr

Day 9 (2nd Saturday) 2.65 Cr

Day 10 (2nd Sunday)3 Cr

Day 11 (2nd Monday)0.8 Cr

Day 12 (2nd Tuesday)0.8 Cr

Day 13 (2nd Wednesday)0.55 Cr

Day 14 (2nd Thursday) 0.45 Cr

Week 2 Collection 9.25 Cr

With this, the total collection for fourteen days became 18.45 crores.

On Thursday, the film had a good occupancy in many cities of Maharashtra, clearly showing that word of mouth favors Dashavtaar.

Subodh Khanolkar directs the film, which stars Dilip Prabhavalkar, Bharat Jadhav, Abhinay Berde, Priyadarshini Indalkar, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Siddharth Menon. Ocean Film Company and Ocean Art House handle production, and Zee Studios distribute.

The audience likes Dashavtaar, which is full of suspense and thrill. If this pace continues, the film can be included among the big hits of Marathi cinema in the coming weeks.

How the film’s collection graph remains in the coming days will largely depend on word-of-mouth. If there is stability in the mid-week, the film can achieve a respectable total figure by the second weekend.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates!