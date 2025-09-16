Dashavatar Box Office Collection Day 4: Earned 5.85 crores on the opening weekend

Dashavatar Box Office Collection Day 4: The Marathi suspense thriller Dashavatar has started better than expected at the box office. The film earned 0.58 crores on Friday. On Saturday, the business jumped tremendously, and the collection reached 1.39 crores. On Sunday, the film earned 2.40 crores. And on Monday the film collected 1.16 crores. With this, the total collection for four days became 5.85 crores.

On Monday, the film had a good occupancy in many cities of Maharashtra, which clearly shows that word of mouth favors Dashavtaar.

Subodh Khanolkar directs the film, which stars Dilip Prabhavalkar, Bharat Jadhav, Abhinay Berde, Priyadarshini Indalkar, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Siddharth Menon. Ocean Film Company and Ocean Art House handle production, and Zee Studios distribute.

The audience likes Dashavtaar, which is full of suspense and thrill. If this pace continues, the film can be included among the big hits of Marathi cinema in the coming weeks.

How the film’s collection graph remains in the coming days will largely depend on word-of-mouth. If there is stability in the mid-week, the film can achieve a respectable total figure by the second weekend.

