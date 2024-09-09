Dev’s Surprise Pujo Release: Which Movie is Hitting Theatres Before ‘Tekka’?

The Pujo season is about to get more thrilling for Dev’s fans, as the actor has a surprise release lined up before his highly awaited film ‘Tekka.” With ‘Tekka’ already sparking immense anticipation, Dev’s announcement of another film hitting theatres earlier has only added to the excitement.

And the surprise release that’s sure to thrill Dev’s fans is… ‘Chander Pahar’!

Yes, you read that right! Dev’s 2013 blockbuster adventure film ‘Chander Pahar,’ based on Bibhutibhushan Bandyopadhyay’s novel, is re-releasing on September 20. The film, which originally received critical acclaim and commercial success, holds a special place in the hearts of fans and its re-release will surely evoke a sense of pride and nostalgia.

Dev took to social media to announce the re-release, sharing a poster and expressing his excitement about revisiting the cinematic masterpiece. The announcement sparked a wave of enthusiasm among fans, who flooded the comments section, eager to relive the thrilling adventure and praising Dev’s performance.

“Chander Pahar” follows Shankar, a young Bengali adventurer, as he explores the African wilderness in search of the mythical diamond mine. The film’s success spawned an Amazon series, further cementing its place in Indian cinema.

This re-release comes ahead of Dev’s highly anticipated films. Srijit Mukherji’s “Tekka” is slated for a Puja release and stars Dev alongside Swastika Mukherjee and Rukmini Maitra. Additionally, “Khadaan” will hit theaters during the winter holidays and features Dev and Jisshu Sengupta.

Dev’s fourth collaboration with Abhijit Sen, “Pratiksha,” has also been announced. It will star Tasnia Farin, a Bangladeshi actress, and Mithun Chakraborty.